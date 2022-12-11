The Emirati space explorer, Rashid, is scheduled to land on the moon in April 2023.

Explorer Rashid carries the Japanese lander “Hakuto-R” aboard the “SpaceX Falcon Nine” launch rocket, so that the UAE records a new achievement in the space sector, being the “first Arab mission.”

The duration of the scientific mission is one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days of those on Earth, and the spacecraft will take a low-energy path to the moon, rather than a direct approach.

The first attempt had already been delayed, allowing SpaceX to run some additional checks before launching the vehicle.