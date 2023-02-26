The MS-23 relief vehicle took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome without anyone in it, and arrived at the International Space Station after a trip that took nearly two days, according to live scenes broadcast by the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

At the end of September 2022, Russian astronauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petline and the American Frank Rubio took off in the “Soyuz MS-22” spacecraft, but in December the vehicle suffered a massive leak of coolant, which Moscow indicated at the time that it was caused by a collision with a small meteorite.

The Russian Space Agency (Roskosmos) decided to send the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft to bring back the crew in September.

As for “Soyuz MS-22”, it is scheduled to be returned empty to Earth at the end of next March.

In the absence of any crew to replace the three pioneers, their mission was extended until September, while it was initially scheduled to return at the end of March.

At the end of the mission, they will have spent about a year in space, rather than a period that usually lasts only 6 months.

The vehicles in which astronauts arrive usually remain docked at the International Space Station for the duration of their mission, to be used as a relief vehicle if they are forced to withdraw as a result of any emergency they may encounter.

The crew returns to Earth in the same vehicle.