In a strange clip spread on social media, a group of workers appeared pouring concrete structures near a military headquarters, despite columns of smoke rising around them in light of the clashes that the country has been experiencing for days.

The scene reflects the workers’ determination to carry on with their tasks, ignoring what is happening around them.

Since Saturday, fierce fighting has been taking place between the army and the Rapid Support Forces due to differences over the merger process, which led to the postponement of the signing of the agreement to transfer power to civilians, which was scheduled for the first of April.

Fears are growing about the high number of civilian casualties, amid a large discrepancy in the data. While the Sudan Doctors Syndicate estimates their number to be about 198, reports indicate that there are more than 300 bodies inside neighborhoods, markets, and main streets in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North, and ambulance teams were unable to reach them due to the intensity of the fighting.