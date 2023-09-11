And transfer Local news site Zeocity.net On the authority of the university professor specializing in water and the director of the Mohammed VI Museum of Water Civilization in Morocco, Abdelnabi El Mandour, a change in water flow is possible during natural disasters, indicating that earthquakes can cause a strong increase in water flow and can also lead to the opposite..

The university professor explained, in a statement to the National Radio and Television Company, that “underground water storage is in geological layers, either ancient or modern; that is, they may be layers composed of lime and contain a strong and dense reservoir of water in underground caverns.”

Al-Mandour explained that, as a result of earthquakes, these caves are exposed to strong pressure that causes them to explode, so that the force of the stone pushes the water stored under the water and takes its course, thus increasing the flow rate in general..

The Zeocity website, quoting Al-Mandour, added that the flow of some springs that dried up of water becomes dense because the hurricane or pressure that occurred pushes the water out of the sources..

On the other hand, the university professor specializing in water highlighted that the opposite is also possible, as there are some springs of water that are full, but with the pressure caused by the earthquake and the proliferation of stones, they are completely cut off, indicating that the paths through which the water passes are blocked by the proliferation of stones, and withholding groundwater, which affects Also on throughput.

Zeocity.net said that international studies have previously indicated the possibility of water quality also changing with earthquakes. According to the US Geological Survey, water can be affected by earthquakes, especially in locations where shaking is strong and noticeable. The authority highlighted that well water can become turbid with incoming sediments. From pores and cracks in the rocks that supply water to the well, a phenomenon that can only be temporary before the water returns to its natural state.