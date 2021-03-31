In the video .. Shocking confessions of her husband’s killer of the “razor blade”!

A Syrian woman confessed to killing her husband with a razor blade after the security services arrested her.

The Syrian security services arrested a woman who killed her husband with a razor blade after a marriage that lasted more than 35 years.

The victim is in his seventies, and his body was found lying in the bedroom of his home, according to what was published by the Syrian Ministry of Interior on its Facebook page.

It became clear during the security investigations that the victim’s wife was the one who killed him, and invented several stories to mislead justice. When the wife was brought for investigation, the so-called “Hanan” reported that she had killed her husband.

