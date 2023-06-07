Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, published details of the story of the child Saif in the Emirates Airlines deal.

And His Highness wrote in a tweet on Twitter, accompanied by a video, “What is Saif’s relationship to the Emirates Airlines deal?”

His Highness explained the story of the child who asked to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

According to what His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed wrote, Saif is the son of Abdullah Adnan, currently the director of the Emirates Airlines office in Tanzania, and he has knowledge of Emirates Airlines deals. The child Saif told His Highness that his father informed him of the Emirates Airline deal, and the child Saif wanted to express his love for the country and its leadership, and he wished His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed to accompany him to bless His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, on the Emirates Airline deal on behalf of mother.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed continued: “Thank you to every Emirati family that empowers its children and instills in them positively inherited customs and traditions, in balanced harmony with the openness of modern life. May God protect you and your loved ones.”