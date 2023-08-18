Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said today, Friday, on his channel on the “Telegram” application, that air defense systems shot down a drone in the center of the Russian capital.

“The wreckage of the drone fell in the area of ​​the Expo Centre,” Sobyanin added.

He explained that this “did not cause any significant damage to the building.”

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine was behind the attack, and there was no comment from Kiev so far.

The state-run Tass news agency, citing emergency services, said one of the walls of the exhibition center had partially collapsed, noting that “the area of ​​the collapsed part is about 30 square metres.”

TASS also reported, citing the aviation authority, that the airspace around Vnukovo International Airport was closed for a short time, which led to delays in the arrival and departure of planes.

And the pioneers of social networking sites exchanged videos that they said were to bring down the march in Moscow.

The Expo Center is a building that includes a large area used for holding huge exhibitions, and is located less than five kilometers from the Kremlin.

The Moscow mayor’s statement came after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two Russian warships had thwarted a Ukrainian unmanned boat attack near Crimea on Thursday.

The Russian military reported that the patrol ships Petlivi and Vasily Bykov fired at the boat and destroyed it.

According to the army statement, the attack took place at exactly 07:55 pm GMT, 237 km southwest of Sevastopol.

The statement indicated that the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to perform their duties in their naval locations, according to the Russian news agency “Sputnik”.