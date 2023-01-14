And the account of the Russian embassy in Britain published on “Twitter” clips of a video showing members of the Ukrainian army “preparing to use chemical weapons against the Russian army,” according to the tweet.

Commenting on the video, the embassy said: “A video released by the Ukrainian military appears to show that they are preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene gas, which is banned by the United Nations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, against the Russian army.”

She added, “The two letters OB refer to toxic ammunition, which explains the need to store gas cylinders in the refrigerator.”

Phosgene is a colourless, foul-smelling and highly toxic gas, and its use and interaction with other constituents can result in suffocation and severe respiratory injury.

The use of phosgene is prohibited under the United Nations and the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The two-minute video published by the Russian embassy, ​​which it said was broadcast by the Ukrainian army, shows a table carrying drones with members of the army working to develop them, in addition to a refrigerator full of packages.

Fears have increased over the past months that parties to the war in Ukraine will use “dirty weapons”, whether biological or chemical, or those that spread nuclear radiation.

The parties to the conflict exchanged accusations about the possibility of using chemical weapons in the war that has been going on since last February, knowing that they are internationally prohibited.