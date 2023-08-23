After the match between Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia and Shabab Al-Ahly of the UAE ended, the Portuguese star appeared angry, despite his team’s decisive victory.

After the match ended, one of the members of the Al-Ahly youth coaching staff appeared trying to take a “selfie” with Ronaldo while he was leaving, but the latter pushed him hard and continued his way out.

Followers strongly criticized the shot, and considered Ronaldo’s behavior outside the ethics of the game, while some considered that the timing of the filming was wrong due to Ronaldo’s nervousness.

Al-Nasr overturned its 2-1 delay against Shabab Al-Ahly, to a 4-2 victory in the final minutes of the match, which means that Al-Alamy qualified for the group stage in the AFC Champions League.