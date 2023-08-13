Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his pride in achieving his first title in the Saudi Al-Nasr shirt, after he led him to defeat his rivals Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final of the Arab Football Clubs Cup.

“Al-Don”, the top scorer in the Arab Championship with 6 goals, said through his official account on the “X” website: “I am very proud to help my team achieve this important title for the first time.”

Ronaldo, who won the double, added: “I thank everyone in the club for contributing to this great achievement and thank you to my family and friends for always supporting me. Great support from the fans, this title is also for you.”

Ronaldo scored two goals that led his team to its first title in the King Salman Cup for Clubs (Arab Clubs Championship), after an exciting Saudi final.

Ronaldo, the captain of victory, was crowned the tournament’s top scorer, with 6 goals.