The Al-Nasr striker received a huge reception upon his arrival in Tehran on Monday, as the fans chanted his name and waved to him on the eve of the match.

But a video clip of an Iranian child crying after he was prevented from meeting “The Don” spread widely on social media platforms, and it seems that its echoes reached the management of Al-Nasr Club.

Shortly after the video spread, the child was brought into Ronaldo’s room to meet his favorite star and take pictures with him, according to footage later published by Al-Nasr.

The Saudi club’s account on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, wrote with the video: “Football is not just a game. It is much bigger than that. Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia and its star Ronaldo embody that.”

