The Al-Nasr striker received a huge reception upon his arrival in Tehran on Monday, as the fans chanted his name and waved to him on the eve of the match.
But a video clip of an Iranian child crying after he was prevented from meeting “The Don” spread widely on social media platforms, and it seems that its echoes reached the management of Al-Nasr Club.
Shortly after the video spread, the child was brought into Ronaldo’s room to meet his favorite star and take pictures with him, according to footage later published by Al-Nasr.
The Saudi club’s account on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, wrote with the video: “Football is not just a game. It is much bigger than that. Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia and its star Ronaldo embody that.”
Ronaldo obsession
- Al-Nasr players arrived in Tehran amid heavy security guards from the “elite unit” designated to secure presidential visits, as the presence of a star like Ronaldo is rare.
- Giant banners were hung on the capital’s bridges bearing pictures of the five-time best player in the world, reading “Welcome.”
- Fans rushed to try to catch a glimpse of the former English Manchester United, Spanish Real Madrid and Italian Juventus star.
- According to pictures published by Press TV, Ronaldo was seen receiving two luxury Iranian carpets from the president of the Persepolis Club.
- One website published the arrival of the Al-Nasr Club bus to the hotel where the players and technical staff will stay, amid large crowds of Iranians.
- 28-year-old Navid Burhanifar, a fan of Ronaldo, said: “It is very exciting!”, expressing his hope for a “beautiful match” between Al-Nasr Stars and Persepolis Club.
#video #Ronaldo #achieves #dream #crying #Iranian #child
Leave a Reply