The worshipers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, after the evening prayer today, performed the absentee prayer for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today, Friday.

Everyone prayed to God to bless the deceased with his vast mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and to reward him with the best reward for the great deeds he did for his homeland and the Islamic and Arab nations.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Deputy Prime Minister, expressed, earlier today, Friday, their deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the United Arab Emirates, the Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people, On the death of the head of state.

Today, Friday, Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of Abu Dhabi.

During the call, the Crown Prince expressed his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, asking God to bless the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire them patience and solace, according to what was reported by the agency. Saudi news.

as through the ruler Abu Dhabi Thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince for his condolences and sympathy for the deceased.

The President of the United Arab Emirates passed away Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday, according to what was announced by the Emirates News Agency, “WAM”.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced official mourning and flags at half-mast over Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for a period of 40 days, starting from Friday, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting from Friday.