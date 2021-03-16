On Monday evening, social networking sites were filled with a video clip that spread widely showing the attack by Tunisian MPs from the Dignity Coalition on a number of employees at Tunis Carthage International Airport, which prompted security forces to intervene and expel them from the airport.

Political parties and national organizations condemned the events that took place at the airport and condemned the intention of the Dignity Coalition deputies to attack the state apparatus and insult the law, amid demands to lift their immunity and prosecute them, according to the official account of the Tunisian News Agency.

The incident of deputies from the Dignity Coalition storming the airport: The Airports Syndicate denounces, and the Labor Union rejects “orgy” and condemns “barbarism” and considers that what the members of the bloc “have done” requires lifting the immunity immediately and legally following them. ” #Watt – Agence Tunis-Afrique-Presse (@AgenceTAP) March 15, 2021