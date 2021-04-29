His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised Hoda Al Matroushi, the owner of the first car repair and maintenance workshop.

His Highness expressed his pride in a phone call With her determination and willpower And with what it does honorable work, describing it as an example to society.

Mohammed bin Zayed, during his call with Huda Al Matroushi, the owner of a car repair and maintenance workshop … expressed his pride in her determination and strength of will (2)#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/QmKnl5KvTy – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) April 29, 2021





