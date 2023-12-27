The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced its traffic plan to facilitate access to the sites of New Year’s Eve 2024 celebrations. The following are the names of the streets and their closing times:
– Al-Asayel Street at 4:00 pm.
– Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4:00 pm.
– Burj Khalifa Street at four in the afternoon.
– Lower Financial Center Street, 4 p.m.
– Sokouk Street, 8 p.m.
– Upper Financial Center Street at nine in the evening.
– Burj Khalifa metro station closes at five in the evening.
