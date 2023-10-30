Eyewitnesses said that the tanks reached the outskirts of the Zaytoun neighborhood, noting that Israeli soldiers were shooting at any car that passed there.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that clashes took place between the Israeli army and Palestinian gunmen near Salah al-Din Street.

On Monday, Israeli forces and armored vehicles penetrated deeper into the northern Gaza Strip, reaching areas containing residential buildings.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing on Monday that Israel is “gradually proceeding according to plan” in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the forces killed dozens of militants in the Gaza Strip.

But the spokesman refused to confirm the location of Israeli ground forces in the Strip, even after pictures on social media platforms showed what appeared to be Israeli tanks advancing on a main road there.

The United Nations and doctors warned that Israeli air strikes were hitting areas near hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians had taken refuge, along with thousands of wounded inside.

Relief officials said on Monday that aid is still far below the needs of Gaza, which has been suffering from a stifling siege for weeks.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the number of Palestinian deaths exceeded 8,000, most of them women and children, while Israeli tanks and soldiers were carrying out what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as the “second phase” of the war.