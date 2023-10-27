The city of Khan Yunis is located in the south of the Gaza Strip, and is considered one of the areas to which the Israeli army called on civilians.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent, who spoke from the site of the event, said, “An entire residential square was leveled due to Israeli raids that struck Khan Yunis.”

He added, “Dozens of victims and injured people were recovered from the rubble of this place.”

He highlighted that “rescue efforts take several hours, due to the great extent of the destruction and the lack of capabilities in Gaza.”

Observers say that “the missiles used by Israel target the most complex and longest underground fortifications.”

They explain that “the Israeli missile penetrates the ground for meters, emits smoke and then explodes, and is capable of swallowing 4-storey residential buildings.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday that the number of deaths in the besieged Strip as a result of the Israeli bombing exceeded 7,000, about 40 percent of whom were children.