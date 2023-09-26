Local Iraqi websites, media outlets, and social media pages published pictures from inside a number of hospitals in Nineveh, showing large numbers of blood donors who arrived in response to distress calls.

According to Iraqi Nineveh Health, today, Wednesday, 100 deaths were recorded as a preliminary toll as a result of the Hamdaniyah fire accident, and more than 150 others were injured.

The Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, confirmed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani directed full alert to treat those injured as a result of the fire in the wedding halls in Hamdaniya.

Al-Jubouri told the Iraqi News Agency, “The Prime Minister directed full alert to treat those injured as a result of the fire in the wedding halls in Al-Hamdaniya.”

He added: “We transferred the injured to other hospitals in Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region,” stressing that “there are no final statistics for the number of deaths and injured.”