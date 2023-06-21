And the federation published, in its accounts on social media, a video of the 32-year-old former English player, Chelsea, saying, at its conclusion, did you believe that? Don’t listen to fake news. I pass now.”

And it was reported this month that Kante’s transfer to the federation was suspended due to problems with the medical examination.

The reports at the time quoted a source in the Saudi club as saying that Kante “signed a binding agreement, not a final contract. We are still reviewing the result of the medical examination. He has a long history of injuries and we want to be careful before signing a huge contract.”

Indeed, Kante had already been absent for six months from the English ranks of Chelsea due to problems with the posterior thigh muscle.