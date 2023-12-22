The passion for family trips and youth gatherings around a feast cooked on the mountaintops or between the valleys and agricultural fields in the Hatta region, and the discovery of his talent in preparing many meals, were the reason for Hazza Ali Al-Sharif (36 years old)’s desire to convey the distinctive taste, for which the menu is famous. Popularity for the people of Hatta, to all the peoples of the world.

Despite the breadth of his dream, he decided to start a small project, in which he was keen to prepare various types of popular Emirati food, preserving the authentic traditional taste, which he tasted when he was young at the hands of his mother and grandmother.

To achieve this goal, Hazzaa uses traditional natural ingredients with original taste and high quality in his food.

Apply the idea

Hazza told Emirates Today that the idea for the “Hatta Freej” project came from the environment surrounding it, adding: “When you visit the homes of the people of Hatta at any time, you will find various dishes of popular Emirati food, such as harees, khabisa, luqaimat, balaleet, qurs, butitha, and ragag bread.” And the bread of jabab, arsiyah, and madrooba, which is called fawala.

Fuala times

Hazza continued that all popular foods require a long time to prepare, and because people spend the largest part of the daytime hours at work, it is difficult for them to prepare “fawala” in the remaining hours, indicating that this is what encouraged him to create a small project, through which he can Making these popular dishes and making it easy for people to order them.

He continued: “We opened (Freej Hatta) in 2010, and it was distinguished by serving fawala, which is eaten at different times of the day, and on occasions such as holidays, weddings, and national events, and is served during visits. Social activities, in addition to introducing some of these dishes to breakfast and dinner.

Products from Hatta

Hazza continued: “At (Freej Hatta), I was keen to personally supervise all stages of preparing popular foods, so that they have the distinctive, original popular taste. In its preparation, a group of fresh natural products and spices from the Hatta region were used, such as pure Arabic ghee, which is made from the milk of cows and sheep that graze on farms in the Hatta region, to put it in dishes and types of food, such as harees, balaleet, and arsiya. There is also natural honey, which is taken from the mountains of Hatta, and is included in the luqaimat, and dates, which are taken from the Hatta palm trees, to be included in the dish of the buttha and qars.”

Encouragement and support

Hazza adds: “I received encouragement from family, relatives and friends when the project opened, and I also received great support from national customers from the Hatta region and beyond. “I also found interest in foreign tourists coming to visit the Hatta area, due to their keenness to know and taste popular Emirati cuisine.”

Marketing the project

Hazza Al-Sharif, owner of the “Freej Hatta” project, said that marketing his products through social media sites had a major impact on the success of his project and its popularity among the people and visitors of Hatta. He added that a large number of his customers told him that they decided to visit his project after clips posted by others on social media.