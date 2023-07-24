In the video, the sound of the shots that killed Jorge Alberto N is heard, according to Univision News.

According to the site, an armed group is behind the killing of Jorge, and it is not clear why they committed this crime.

According to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, the crime took place at the “Union Sportiva Kagimi” stadium, after 4 masked men shot Jorge.

The coach was killed when the match was stopped to provide treatment to one of the injured players.