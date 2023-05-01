The German coach himself could not contain his joy, and he ran and celebrated Gota’s goal, which caused him a muscle strain in the thigh area.

Video clips of the Liverpool coach showed him holding the back of the thigh muscle, as he returned to his team’s substitute seats.

Substitute Gota scored a goal in the last moments of stoppage time to give Liverpool a thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, and revive its hopes of qualifying for the European Championship next season.

Moments before the fatal goal, substitute Richarlison equalized for Tottenham, who rose brilliantly after being 3-0 down in the first quarter of an hour.

But Guetta’s goal, fouled in by substitute Lucas Moura, sparked celebrations at Anfield.

Liverpool achieved its fourth consecutive victory, jumping to fifth place with 56 points from 33 games, two points behind Tottenham, sixth in the standings, who played 34 matches and scored one point in the last four matches.

Despite this, it seems difficult for Liverpool to enter the Golden Square and qualify for the Champions League next season, as it is seven points behind Manchester United, fourth in the standings, who played 32 matches.

The fifth-placed and sixth-placed teams qualify for the next season’s Europa League.