Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the national railway network in the UAE, reported that it continues to resettle many species of wildlife in the Musnad Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Sharjah, by moving them to safe areas, as part of its commitment to “good neighborliness” principles for the local communities surrounding the network. The UAE National Railways, by applying the highest environmental standards, and protecting the Emirati natural heritage.

She confirmed that she recently organized cautiously transporting animals from the Musnad Nature Reserve, as it is among the designated areas for the path of the national railway in the country, and resettling them in nearby safe areas in accordance with the best international practices, in cooperation with the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority in Sharjah and various concerned authorities in the country and environmental experts. And contractors.

The reserve includes many animals, such as snakes and desert gibberel rats, scorpions and doves, including the endangered “amazing Persian gecko”, which is one of the most colorful and colorful gecko species in the country, indicating that it has so far succeeded in resettling more than 300 A wild animal, including 242 Middle Eastern small-toed gecko, 24 desert Arabian gecko, 5 Saw-scale serpentine snakes, and others.

The company recently announced its cooperation with the Emirates Nature Society, the Fujairah Environment Authority, and the Fujairah Adventure Center, and the launch of a program to protect the environment and restore natural habitats in the Al-Bathna area in the Emirate of Fujairah.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

