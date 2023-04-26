Erdogan delivered 3 speeches, on Tuesday, before the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for May 14.

Erdogan was scheduled to end the evening with a direct joint interview with two television channels, and he began his appearance after a delay of more than 90 minutes, then he cut it off after 10 minutes when he was asked a question.

Erdogan returned 15 minutes later and apologized, saying he had fallen ill.

Erdogan’s talk about his condition

• “Yesterday (Monday) and today (Tuesday) there was a lot of work, because of that I got the flu.”

• “For a moment I wondered if I canceled the meeting, would he get it wrong?”

• “We made a promise. I ask forgiveness from you and your audience.”

After that, the Turkish President continued his interview, and answered a few more questions before the meeting ended.

Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said Erdogan was in good health and thanked everyone who sent their well wishes.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also confirmed, “Our president is in good health. May God protect him.”

In solidarity reactions, the opposition leader, the presidential rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the opposition “Good” party, Meral Ekşener, the head of the Democracy and Progress Party, Ali Babacan, the head of the Future Party, Ahmet Davutoğlu, and the head of the Felicity Party, Tamil Karamullah Oglu, rushed to send wishes for a speedy recovery. to the president.