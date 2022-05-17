Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
Members of the Federal Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, have pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, “may God protect him”, for hearing and obedience.
And the account was published to the Abu Dhabi government via Twitter: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we knew him as an outstanding leader, and today we pledge allegiance to him as president and pledge to listen and obey; Faithful to his homeland and an asset to him, building his fortress and protecting the union with a determination that does not know the impossible, in an honorable march on the lips of all peoples and countries. Mohammed bin Zayed: The best successor to the best predecessor.
#Mohammed_bin_Zayed: May God have mercy on my brother #successor .. Trust is heavy .. We ask God for success, help and payment.#video_wam pic.twitter.com/0TOY3bV4s5
