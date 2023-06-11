A video spread on social media platforms, including Twitter, showing the goalkeeper of the Brazil national team and Manchester City club Ederson shaving the mustache of a Brazilian broadcaster on the air.

Later, the announcer appeared shaving the beard of the Brazilian goalkeeper, who excelled in saving his team’s goal from two goals scored in the Champions League final, which took place at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, and ended with the victory of the Citizens with a goal for free.

As it turned out, Ederson apparently won a bet with the Brazilian broadcaster about the outcome of the match, so the Brazilian international goalkeeper shaved the announcer’s mustache immediately after the coronation.