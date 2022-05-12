Abbas said: “We rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli occupation authorities because they committed the crime and we do not trust them.”

“We will immediately go to the International Criminal Court in order to punish the criminals,” he added.

He explained: “The Palestinian journalist, Sherine Abu Aqleh, sacrificed her life in defense of her homeland and her people.”

The Palestinian President continued: “We offer our condolences and our condolences to her family, colleagues, and female journalists. We appreciate the great role of the Palestinian and international media and everyone who condemned this heinous crime. We decided to award the martyr the Jerusalem Star Medal.”

The body of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering the storming of Jenin refugee camp, was taken out of Istishari Hospital in Ramallah, where the funeral took place in an official military procession, towards the Palestinian presidency in Ramallah.

Dozens of Palestinian political and media figures flocked to the hospital, to accompany the funeral procession.

The body of Abu Aqila will be transferred to Jerusalem for burial on Friday in the Zion Cemetery at the Gate of Hebron in the Holy City.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that journalist Abu Aqila had been shot in the head, while the Israeli army stormed the city of Jenin and its camp.

The health authorities in Palestine also indicated that journalist Ali Al-Samudi was shot in the back, indicating that his condition is stable.

Earlier, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said, “We rejected an Israeli request for a joint investigation into the assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”

The Sheikh added in a tweet on Twitter: “We refused to hand over the bullet that assassinated Sherine, and we will complete our investigation independently, and we will inform her family, America, Qatar and all official and popular authorities of the results of the investigation.”

The member of the Executive Committee stressed that all the witnesses, indications and evidence confirm the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli special units.