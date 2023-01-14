After his wife, Andrani, died of Covid-19, Tapas Sandilia fulfilled the late woman’s wish by searching for an artist capable of building a life-size statue of her.

And Sandelia succeeded in achieving his goal by finding an artist who made a statue of his late wife out of silicone for $ 3,000.

Speaking to the Times of India, Sandelia said that the artist who worked on the statue took 6 months, which eventually resulted in a statue with facial expressions similar to those of his deceased wife.

The 30-kilogram statue wears a dress that Indrani loved to wear in her life.