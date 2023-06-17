Details of what happened

The warehouse exploded at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, in Bundukan district.

Some residents reported seeing electrical wires outside the building catching sparks before the explosion, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer. .

Firefighters put out the blaze around 5 a.m., according to media reports.

The explosion resulted in the destruction of 16 houses, while 7 houses were partially damaged, and 22 buildings were slightly damaged.

According to the Bokoy Fire Protection Center, at least 18 residents near the warehouse were injured .

Following the blast, officials said that 3 people went to hospital for treatment for high blood pressure, while the others received medical assistance from rescue teams in Buku.

illegal warehouse

“The fireworks warehouse is located near houses, which is not allowed,” Chief Inspector Earl Carlo Mariano said. “We do not allow fireworks factories to be built next to residential areas.”“.

The explosion destroyed the fireworks in the building, as well as the chemicals stored at the site.

“If we had known it was a fireworks store, we would have closed it, because it is located in a residential area,” said Bundukan District Council Chairman Captain Lauro Tuazon Jr.

Junior added: “It’s possible the owners hid it. They thought it would be good for them, but that’s what happenedasserting thatAn investigation will be opened into the cause of the explosion.”

It is noteworthy that this is the second explosion related to illegal fireworks in the Philippines in less than a year, as an explosion in Laguna Province in November killed 5 people and injured 4 others.

The explosion caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.