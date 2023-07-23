The Egyptian player, Mohamed Shoukry, became the talk of the media, after his amazing goal for his team, Ceramica Cleopatra, against Al-Masry Club, Port Said, in the final of the Egyptian Clubs League Cup, on Saturday evening.

Shukri hit a “missile” free kick from a distance of more than 30 meters, and the ball was similar to Roberto Carlos’ famous kick, as it turned in the air with its strength, and settled into the net.

Defender Roberto Carlos was famous for his “bypass” shot against France, in a friendly tournament in 1997.

Shoukry and his “missile” kick contributed to Ceramica Cleopatra Club achieving the first title in the club’s history, by defeating Al-Masry 4-1, and achieving the Egyptian League Cup.