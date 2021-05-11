The Commander and Leader of the Iftar Cannons Firing Team at Dubai Police, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, of the General Administration for Security, Establishments and Emergencies, is about to finish his exceptional mission that requires him to stay away from his family at breakfast time every day, to preserve a long tradition that Dubai Police used to follow during the month of Ramadan Since the early 1960s, he has been using Iftar Cannons to announce the fasting people of the Iftar time, and he and his team are preparing to launch Al Bahjah Cannons on Eid Al Fitr.

Al-Amimi told “Emirates Today” that for five years his family has not participated in the Iftar because of their preoccupation with firing the Iftar cannon, explaining that he and the breakfast cannon crews are aware of the value of this ancient tradition of Dubai Police, which is keen to preserve these Ramadan rituals, so they do not feel that they are far from Their families at breakfast time, on the contrary, they share these wonderful moments with a larger family, represented by hundreds of families who are keen to come daily with their children to the cannons’ sites to watch the launch of the Iftar cannon, in addition to thousands of followers on TV screens.

He added that he is happy with the interest of the Emirati society in its role with the work crews, through nice messages that were circulated through the means of “social media” expressing their interest in what he is doing, especially in light of his daily breakfast away from his family, stressing that the nature of the military work necessitates him and his colleagues to play different roles. .

He pointed out that the situation differed during the current month of Ramadan from the previous one, and from the months he spent as commander of the Ramadan cannon before the Corona pandemic, during last Ramadan there was a commitment to the national sterilization program, and attendance at launch sites was banned altogether, but relative attendance was allowed during the current Ramadan, on the condition that commitment is made. The precautionary measures, pointing out that the presence of families accompanied by children provides a kind of joy and happiness to this wonderful ritual, as they are dominated by enthusiasm beautifully before the moments of the launch and they chant the throwing phrases and then jump in joy as soon as the cannons are fired.

He explained that he witnessed many amusing situations over the course of his work as commander of Ramadan cannon during the past five years, but the most beautiful of them is its connection with the word “throw” that accompanies him everywhere he goes, as children cheer it whenever they see him, indicating that this word was added to fit The spirit of war tools.

He emphasized that the originality and value of breakfast cannons has not changed over the long decades that have passed since this ancient tradition, so many people are keen to attend and children memorize the launch rules, so they keep chanting in the place “throw” “throw” and then jump for joy as soon as the cannon is fired, pointing to Some suggested updating the launch mechanism to be autonomous without a team, but Dubai Police insisted on its ancient heritage, in the traditional form of the Ramadan Cannon, which is the only weapon used to promote the values ​​of tolerance, love, joy and peace.

He explained that the work teams prepared for the blessed Eid al-Fitr according to the procedures in place, as they are waiting for the crescent of the month of Shawwal, and as soon as it is confirmed, the cannons will launch after the end of the Eid prayer and sermon, in a wonderful and warm atmosphere.





