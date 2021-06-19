Abu Dhabi Police warned of fraudulent calls claiming to be from the Central Bank, and a text message is sent in the name of Abu Dhabi Police as proof of the correctness of the information, after which the bank information is requested.

It warned of links to fraudulent electronic fraud sites, including small text messages that simulate government institutions and troll the public and offer them fake temptations with advantages to cooperate with government agencies through their websites.

And she warned against the renewed methods of fraudsters and fraudsters, and to lure victims in deceptive ways, to defraud them after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reusing that data again, which allows withdrawals of financial balances.

She appealed to the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including account or bank card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, security number (CCV) or password. No such information.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, in case of fraud, to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls received by unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, and to contact the Aman service number 8002626 or by sending a text message 2828 in order to enhance its security efforts in the face of these fraudulent methods and prevention. society at risk.

