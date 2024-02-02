Friday, February 2, 2024
In the video: Abu Dhabi Police explains the danger of using scooters in undesignated places

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center and as part of the “You Can Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the danger of using electric bicycles (scooters) in places not designated for their use and without means of protection and safety.

Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to assume their responsibility in monitoring their children while using the scooter, explaining that its use should be in designated, safe places and away from public roads, while being careful to wear personal protective equipment, such as a helmet, and protectors for the knees and elbows.

