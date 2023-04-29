Media reports said that the accident occurred last Tuesday afternoon in the Indian state of Maharashtra, specifically near A coal mine in Chandrapur.

She explained that the victim is named Babu Dankumar Yadav, 36 years old, and works in the… Western Coal Field Company’s Magry Coal Mine.

The video shows Babu leaving his workplace, before he was surprised by a powerful lightning bolt, which immediately dropped him to the ground.

In Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra state, a couple and their two children died due to a strong lightning strike, last Monday, the moment they were riding a motorcycle.

Experts warn of the dangers of thunder and lightning strikes, as they stress the need to avoid staying outside and standing in high places.