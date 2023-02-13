The video, published by the Turkish channel “TRT News”, shows the moment the pillars of Inayet Topcuglu Hospital in Gaziantep were shaken by the strong earthquake.

Instead of escaping, the nurse, Shaima al-Akush, started running between the various hospital facilities, to get sick children out of their rooms for fear that the building would fall on them.

TRT News said that Shaima, a pediatric nurse at Inayet Topcuglu Hospital, succeeded in saving the lives of a number of children.

Speaking to the media, Alakoush said, “When the first shaking started, my thoughts went straight to the children and I wanted to save them.”

She added, “I know these children, as I was constantly checking their cases… They are entrusted to God first, then to us.”

She explained, “My family is also in Gaziantep, but I couldn’t make a phone call. I didn’t know how their conditions were, but I tried to do my duty. My conscience is very clear.”

And she continued, “If something had happened to the children, it would have been difficult for me to get rid of the guilt.”