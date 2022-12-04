A surveillance camera captured footage of the raccoon attack, which planted its claws in the leg of the child, Riley McNamara, and remained attached to her, the moment she left her home for her school, on Friday morning.

As Riley was struggling to free her leg from the animal in vain, the mother, who heard her daughter’s screams, appeared and ran to her aid.

According to the footage recorded by the camera, the mother, Kelsey McNamara, was seen grabbing the raccoon by the neck from behind, and throwing it into the yard next to the house.

The mother posted the dramatic video on her Facebook account, and said that she and her daughter would be tested for rabies after the sudden attack, praising her child’s courage.