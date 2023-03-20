A video clip showed the moment the helicopter fell from the sky and onto trees, in the Quibdo district of the capital of Chocó, western Colombia.

The cause of the helicopter’s crash has not yet been determined, but officials said it was carrying out an air supply operation.

President Petro gave orders to the authorities to immediately investigate the causes of the accident, he said in a post on his Twitter account.

The commander of the joint task force, Hector Alfonso Candelario, told local media that the accident caused the plane to burn completely, after it hit the ground, according to the British Daily Mail.