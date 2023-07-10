A video showed the moment of the attack, when the Jordanian, Bassam Abdel Rahman Al-Khatib, was inside his shop, when two masked men entered, and they shot him, before fleeing.

Anas, the brother of the deceased, told Sky News Arabia that his brother immigrated to work in the United States of America in 2015, where he settled in New York City and opened a supermarket.

Anas, the brother of the deceased, demanded from the Jordanian embassy in Washington to take action with the US government and reveal the perpetrators of the accident and bring them to justice.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that it is following up the incident and a statement will be issued upon completion of preliminary investigations.