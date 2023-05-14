Tweeters in Egypt circulated videos and pictures showing huge flames and the power of the fire, which almost led to a disaster, according to their description.

For his part, the governor of Beni Suef, Muhammad Hani Ghoneim, told Sky News Arabia that:

The fire broke out in a permanent exhibition in the governorate under the name “Egypt’s Youth Exhibition”, which is dedicated to displaying clothes, household items and some necessities at discounted prices.

The fire broke out early in the morning when most of the shops were closed, and the public had not yet flocked to the exhibition, which did not result in loss of life.

Immediately after the fire was reported, I moved with the leaders of the governorate, the security men, and the civil defense to the place of the fire, and it was dealt with immediately with great professionalism.

Ambulances were present at the site of the fire to deal with any injuries, but the fire only resulted in some suffocation, and no serious injuries were reported, and the necessary first aid was provided to those who suffocated.

The presence of large quantities of clothes, fabrics, and household items is what helped spread the fire and increase its strength quickly.

The exhibition is located on an area of ​​2000 square meters behind the Beni Suef train station, and the speed of dealing with the fire department prevented a disaster, and the losses are being counted and the necessary measures are being taken.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, and the Public Prosecution Office has started an investigation and assigned forensic evidence men to determine all its circumstances.

It should be noted that some tweeters have launched campaigns on social media to collect donations in order to compensate shop owners whose goods were burned in the fire, as a form of solidarity with them.