The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least 46 cars collided with each other on the Ohio Turnpike Friday afternoon.

The American “Fox” network quoted the authorities as saying that there were 3 deaths at the accident site, in addition to many injuries.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said a number of neighboring counties were involved in the rescue operations. People involved in the massive accident have been taken to a local facility to be warmed up.

The authorities also confirmed that “weather was a factor in the accident,” and advised people to avoid travel, as snowfall can significantly reduce visibility..

And in the event that someone had to drive in such circumstances, the authorities stressed the need to “take some precautions, such as driving slowly, being patient, increasing the distance between cars, and wearing seat belts.”

In a statement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed his sympathy for the families who lost a loved one during the inclement weather..

At least 4 Ohioans have died in weather-related car accidents since the storm began, the statement said.