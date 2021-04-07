In the video … a “horrific” crime shaking the Iraqi street!

The city of Basra, in southern Iraq, witnessed a horrific crime, when a man shot his ex-wife in front of their young daughter, after she refused to reduce the monthly alimony she received from him.

A circulating video clip showed the perpetrator standing in front of his ex-wife’s house, before he attacked her with a weapon, firing several shots at her feet, then grabbed his daughter’s hand and drove her away from the house.

According to Iraqi media; The woman received a monthly alimony amounting to 150,000 dinars (equivalent to $ 100), but her ex-wife asked her to reduce it to 75,000, but she refused to reduce the amount, so he assaulted her with a weapon, which caused serious injuries to her.

For her part, the assaulted woman said that she refused to cut the amount of their daughter’s alimony in half because the amount was not sufficient to meet the needs of the child, stressing that she did not expect the outrageous reaction from her ex-wife, while the Basra police opened an investigation into the incident and issued an arrest warrant against the perpetrator who was not Run away after I did.