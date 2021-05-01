Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned against parental disobedience, as the legislator faced any reckless behavior that a son might commit with imprisonment and a fine, but there are some parents who refrain from taking any legal measures against their disabled children, fearing for their future.

Dr. Al-Sharif presented during today’s episode of the program In Our Life, a story that is presented on the Emirates platforms today, the story of a mother who was tired and grieving in raising her children, after the death of her husband, and she was subjected to a traffic accident that resulted in the amputation of both of her legs, and she complained of her son’s disobedience and beating her and insulting her and insulting her with the ugliest words. Until she decided to open a report against him, and he was arrested by the police, but she is currently hesitant and wants to drop her report.

Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif believed that if the mother wanted to waive the report, she could do so, as it is among the communications in which reconciliation may be legally waived. Not to attack you a second time, confirming that the police or the prosecution will not cut short with him before releasing him.





