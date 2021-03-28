On its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police broadcast a video of an incident of extortion that one of the girls was subjected to, the details of which were shown, explaining that she met a person through social media and the relationship developed by sending pictures and videos.

She stated that after a period of time, he started making threats, which affected her life significantly in terms of material and social terms, in exchange for continuing the relationship.

Abu Dhabi Police affirmed its interest in its awareness-raising campaign, “Be warned,” for families to the importance of monitoring their children from electronic blackmail and blackmailing people who impersonate girls and luring them in pictures of friendship, then blackmail begins through social media.

She explained that the reasons for blackmail are misuse of technology, the absence of the role of the family, lack of disclosure among family members, weak religious faith, bad friends and emptiness, love of experience between the sexes, imitation, weak character of the victim and fear of scandal.

She appealed for the necessity of not distracting their teenage children, protecting them from the dangers of threats and harassment, luring them into sharing their photos, engaging them in unethical activities, avoiding requesting friendships or accepting a friend request by unknown people, and not responding to any conversation coming from an unknown source.

She affirmed that Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 Article No. 16 stipulates that any person who blackmails or threatens another person to induce him to do an act or a fine not less than two hundred fifty thousand dirhams and not in excess of five hundred thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties stipulates that a prison sentence not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding two hundred fifty thousand dirhams Refraining from it by using a computer network or an information technology means, and the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years if the threat is to commit a felony or to assign things offensive to honor or honor.

She explained that Aman service is a communication channel that receives information and works around the clock and deals with cases of blackmail in cooperation with social support centers in complete confidentiality through available communication channels such as the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or by text messages (2828) or via e-mail (aman @ adpolice). .gov.ae) or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

