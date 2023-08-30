A police statement said Malik al-Assad was transporting him when he fled down a main road in the heavily populated port city during peak traffic hours.
“Our teams rushed here immediately. He is with us, he is fine, and no one is in danger now, thank God,” wildlife inspector Mukhtiyar Soomro told Reuters at the site where the lion was captured.
Exciting details
- The fleeing lion entered the basement of a nearby building, after wandering the road for some time.
- A witness told Reuters that the area witnessed heavy traffic as media vehicles arrived at the site to cover the incident, and crowds gathered to watch the predator.
- He spotted a video clip of the lion attacking a man lying on the ground, but the latter managed to escape.
- The Wildlife Department said the lion was moved to its compound, as it is forbidden to keep lions in residential areas.
- Chief Inspector of Police Shiraz Nazir said in a statement that Malik al-Assad has been detained and a court case will be filed against him.
