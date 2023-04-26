The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on “Telegram”: “A total of 92 buildings were damaged by fire, and one death was recorded during extinguishing fires and removing rubble.”

It did not specify the cause of the fire, but local media reported that several fires broke out in the area on Tuesday.

where and how?

• The disaster occurred in the village of Sosva in the Sverdlovsk region, with a population of about 7,000 people, where companies operating in the forest-related industries are active.

• Video clips circulating on social media platforms show horrific scenes of burning houses and streets surrounded by fire and smoke.

• The Ministry of Emergencies said that “the rapid spread of the fire was facilitated by the presence of a large amount of dry vegetation, strong winds, and distance from water sources.”

• She indicated that the firefighters had built “pipelines from the Sosva River with a total length of 2 km” in order to obtain water.

• 120 people and a helicopter participated in the operations.

• Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying, “Socefa has almost disappeared. The main street, school, hospital, and penal center were completely burned. We called firefighters and a helicopter, but what’s the use?”

• Evacuation of 240 detainees from a penal center because of the fire.

Every year, Russia faces increasingly devastating fires, especially due to global warming.

Environmental activists accuse the government of not making enough efforts to put out the fires, which often break out in remote and sparsely populated areas.