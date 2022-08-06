The American actress, Anne Hash, suffered serious injuries and burns, after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles, which led to a fire inside.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Hush was driving her blue Cooper, speeding down a residential street, and her car crashed into a wall of a house in her neighborhood.

The accident caused a large fire inside the house as well, and required the presence of 59 firefighters, as it took 65 minutes to confine it and extinguish the fire inside the severely damaged building.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the actress was found inside the car and taken to the hospital, while the people of the house were not hurt.