Social media circulated a video clip showing a vehicle commander running over a person before fleeing the scene of the accident in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi police published, through its official Twitter account, two pictures, the first of the video clip of the run-over, and the second of the white car that was seized after the driver was seized.

“The traffic of Jeddah governorate catches the driver of the vehicle who escaped from the site of the accident after being run over by a pedestrian, and the accident procedures have been completed and referred to the Public Prosecution,” she said.

Traffic in Jeddah governorate catches the driver of the vehicle who escaped from the site of the accident after being run over by a pedestrian on 5/8/1442 AH, and the accident procedures have been completed and referred to the Public Prosecution.#Saudi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/sXBXaSXUf2 – Saudi Traffic (@eMoroor) April 1, 2021