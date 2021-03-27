CTV News reported on Friday that Haley Moore was walking her dog, “Clover”, in a Citysville neighborhood of Ottawa last week when she lost consciousness and began to seize her dog.

“All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and feeling disoriented, just like what is happening,” Hayley, who rescued him when he was a pup, told the media.

The recording footage of a neighbor, obtained by CTV, shows Haley collapsing to the side of the road and Clover instantly jumping into the road.

In the video, a dog returns the favor to its owner in an impressive way

In the video, which soon spread, “Clover” jumps into the middle of the road to suggest Dryden Ottway, who was driving his truck in the street, and who quickly got out of his car to help Haley.

He told CTV: “It was really impressive, the dog shut my way. I kept her away from me but I made sure her owner was okay and that was cool.”

Soon after, Clover was able to track down another passerby to help.

“You can say she didn’t want to leave her even when we were with her,” said Daniel Pilon, who also stopped by to let her know, but I think she was saying, “I want to go home to let them know she needs help.”

According to the “People” website, Clover went to track the rest of the Hayley family to alert them to the situation. When her father arrived, Haley was treated by paramedics.

“If this happens again, I’m sure she will be by my side,” said Haley.