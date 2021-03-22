The match of the 13th round of the Ukrainian Third Division Football League, between Neva Vinnytsia and its guest Karpati, from Lviv, witnessed a dog storming the stadium while implementing a corner kick.

The player of the Carpathi club, Oleg Periza, was surprised while preparing to take a corner kick in the 16th minute, when a dog entered the field, which directed towards the ball and moved it from its place after sniffing it, so the referee intervened and stopped the confrontation until the strange visitor left the stadium.

And the Neva team from Vinnytsia raised its score, after defeating its guest Karpati (4-2), to 9 points, and ranks tenth in the league table.

In contrast, Karpati’s balance stood at just 4 points, and he is ranked thirteenth before last.