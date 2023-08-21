The video shows a Lexus car crossing the edge of the parking lot, heading straight towards the front window of a salon, before stopping in the reception area.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” published the video, which showed a number of workers at the site and customers who were surprised by the car storming the barbershop.

The British newspaper said that the driver suffered minor injuries and bruises in the leg area, while none of the customers were injured or were in the salon.

And Ashley Upton, the owner of the salon that the car stormed, expressed her shock at what happened, saying that she would have been dead if she had been standing in another location.

Upton was cutting a client’s hair just before 1pm on Saturday when the wall collapsed directly in front of her due to the impact of the car crash.